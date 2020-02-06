ORLANDO, Fla. — Protesters gathered outside of Marco Rubio’s downtown Orlando office Wednesday night, shouting shame at him and other republicans for acquitting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

For Maitland resident Peter Warwick, President Trump’s acquittal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress was something he couldn’t be silent about.

“I figured I’ve been quiet about most things I care about, and this is the third impeachment of a president. It’s important, so I figured if I wasn’t going to make my voice heard now, I wasn’t going to make my voice heard ever,” Warwick said.

Protest happening right now in downtown Orlando ppl voicing frustration with how #Trump was acquitted. @MyNews13 #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/jfcH2PD00t — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) February 5, 2020

He along with a few dozen other Central Floridians chanted anti-Trump slogans Wednesday after the U.S. Senate acquitted the President of all charges, which came as no surprise to Warwick.

“I would’ve liked a different outcome. I wasn’t surprised with the outcome, would’ve preferred more people step up like Mitt Romney did,” Warwick said.

While those voters were clearly upset, others like UCF student Israel Connorbuth say it didn’t impact them one way or the other.

“I was already going to vote Trump, because he holds true to my values, and this whole thing is just a waste of time to me … ,” Connorbuth said.

Connor is also a Marine, and this’ll be his first time voting in an election. He says he feels like all the impeachment trial did was make the nation more divided.

“It’s just making one side and the other run further in the opposite direction,” Connorbuth said.

That’s certainly true for fellow UCF student Hannah Shell.

“I identified with the Democratic Party beforehand, and I think the impeachment trial has influenced me to sway left even more,” she said.

President Trump’s impeachment trial may have been historic, but for these young voters and their friends, it was momentous enough to change their minds.