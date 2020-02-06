KISSIMMEE, Fla. — After three years, a concept by an Osceola commissioner to better serve the growing homeless population in the county is finally a reality.

Salvation Army Emergency Center to officially open Feb. 17

Commissioner Choudhry has pushed for center since 2017

Since 2017, Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry has been trying to create a resource center for the homeless.

Choudhry’s idea was initially shot down by the city of Kissimmee and county commissioners. However, after three years, her concept to better serve the homeless population is coming to fruition.

The center is happening with the help of the Salvation Army. They are combining forces with the Osceola Christian Ministry Center, which is run by the First Baptist Church of Kissimmee, to enhance the services already provided.

A commissioner’s vision... Daily meals, showers, clothes closet, & a food pantry are some of the things being provided at Osceola Christian Ministry & now the @SalvationArmyUS is joining forces to make this a full fledge #EmergencyCenter. @peggychoudhry @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/Lpz5eMIN6o — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) February 5, 2020

The center is not just providing hot meals daily, but it also has a food pantry, showers, and even clothes. Those things are available right now, and in a few months, they want to add assistance for rental, utilities and mortgage.

Leaders also want to have educational institutions and other agencies onsite to bring their services to those who need it most.

The Salvation Army Emergency Center at the Osceola Christian Ministry will officially open on February 17 at 10 a.m.

Services currently being provided:

Daily Meal -- Monday to Friday 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday to Friday 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Showers -- Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri. 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Clothes Closet -- Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri. 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri. 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Food Pantry -- Mon., Wed., Fri. 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (or first 10 people)

To volunteer or help with resources contact:

Address: 700 Union Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741

700 Union Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741 Phone: 407-944-9968

The center’s operating hours: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1 p.m.-4 p.m.