SANFORD, Fla. — By the end 2020, Orlando Sanford International Airport officials say an expansion remains on track to be completed by the end of the year, despite the loss of an international carrier.

Orlando Sanford International Airport undergoing $60M expansion

TUI , a travel company, announced at the end of 2019 it’s moving its flights into Florida from Sanford to Melbourne’s airport by 2022.

Sanford still has its main domestic carrier, Allegiant Air , which has continued to expand flights in and out of the airport just north of Orlando in recent years.

TUI’s announcement came as the airport’s $60 million expansion was well underway. The renovation and expansion is designed to better accommodate passenger growth, airport officials say, and they look forward to welcoming new domestic and international airlines in the newly expanded airport.

So far, the airport has not announced any plans for new carriers.

The airport held a job fair on Wednesday to add to its workforce to accommodate an annual uptick in international flights.

Marcus Moore came to the fair to apply for a job at the airport. He said working at the Sanford airport means he could avoid Orlando traffic.

“I’d be real close to home,” Moore said. “I’m a Volusia County resident, so I thought it would be nice to be able to get from work and home quickly without having to go all the way into Orlando and other places.”

He said he hopes to be working as a passenger service agent soon.

“They told me I would be moving forward in the process, so as soon as I complete that process, hopefully I’ll be employed with Orlando Sanford International Airport,” Moore said.