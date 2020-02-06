ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of strangling his 9-year-old niece almost one year ago was ordered Thursday by a judge to undergo mental-health treatment.

Bertholet Fify is not mentally competent for trial at this time, according to an expert's report reviewed by Orange-Osceola Circuit Court Judge Bob LeBlanc.

LeBlanc ordered the Florida Department of Children and Families to take custody of Fify for treatment at a state hospital.

After reading the confidential report, LeBlanc remarked that Fify has "quite a history." The judge didn't elaborate.

LeBlanc ordered Fify and his attorneys to return to his court at 9:30 a.m. July 23 for a status hearing.

People who attended Thursday's competency hearing for Fify declined comment after leaving LeBlanc's courtroom on the 19th floor of the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando.

Fify is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Tayanah Jean Paul in the Orlando apartment unit they shared with other family members on February 28, 2019. Tayanah was found unresponsive inside a unit off Millenia Boulevard, Orlando Police said at the time.

An autopsy later noted the girl had been splashed with bleach. But strangulation was the cause of death. An alleged motive is unknown.