CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — One Space Coast man caught something on camera he never expected — an incredible video of a rare, endangered creature of the sea.

Her calf was also swimming at the whale's side

Only 400 of these whales in the world; 90 are female

"Being a private investigator I need to be top notch in my skills," says Merritt Island's Derrick Marshall, who is a veteran PI.

"I go out four to five days a week to practice on the drone," he added.

His new tool of the trade is a drone he uses for undercover surveillance on cases. His spot to practice is Cape Canaveral's Cherie Down Park, right on the beach.

Last Friday began as a typical training time for Marshall. But then he and some beachgoers spotted something strange out in the water.

Marshall said they saw a shadowy figure, 1,000 feet out.

Time for his drone to take flight to investigate.

"This is the first time I've ever seen anything like this," Marshall said. "And I was like, whoa!"

“Whoa” is right. He was recording something rarely seen — a female North Atlantic right whale , with her calf swimming at her side.

The drone hovered for 45 minutes, and when Marshall watched the video, he was astounded.

There are only 400 of these whales in the world, and only 90 of them are female.

"I bought some lottery tickets that day," Marshall chuckled. "Because I never get that lucky."

An FWC survey team spotted this right whale, and two other ones this week.

In all, experts say nine new calves have been born this season from Georgia down to the Cocoa Beach area.

Officials urge boaters to use caution if they encounter any of the whales.