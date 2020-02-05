ORLANDO, Fla. – Ripley's Believe It or Not! will have several of its artifacts on display at the Florida State Fair, which kicks off Thursday in Tampa.

Florida State Fair to have exhibit from Ripley's Believe It or Not

The exhibit will feature items from Ripley's odd collection

Visitors will also be able to contribute to Ripley's paperchain

The exhibit will represent 100 years of Ripley's strange and weird collection.

On display will be shrunken heads, pieces of the Berlin Wall, animal oddities and Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Visitors will also be able to contribute to the Ripley's Paperchain. The chain, which is 40 years in the making, measures 23-miles long and is made from brochures, postcard and more.

It will mark the first time the "Odditorium" has had a presence at the fair.

"The Florida State Fair is excited to continue to wow its guests with new and exciting entertainments and exhibits each year," Florida State Fairgrounds executive director Cheryl Flood said in a statement. "Ripley's Believe It or Not! has brought some of the most incredible and surprising items to delight and excite our guests of all ages."

The exhibit will be located in the Florida Center of the Fairgrounds. It will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Florida State Fair, which runs February 6-17, will also feature live concerts, pony rides, Circus Hollywood, rodeo and of course fair food.