NATIONWIDE – Lucky's Market, the troubled specialty grocery store chain, has found buyers for seven of its Florida stores.

Lucky's Market finds buyers for seven of its Florida stores

Winn-Dixie's parent company to purchase five locations

Lucky's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January

The Colorado-based company announced Tuesday that it had entered into Asset Purchase Agreements with Southeastern Grocers (the parent company of Winn-Dixie), Seabra Foods and Hitchcock's Markets.

Southeastern Grocers will take over the Lucky's Market stores in Naples, Fort Meyers, Gainesville, Lake Mary and West Melbourne. Lucky's Market initially said the West Melbourne store would remain open. But that's no longer the case.

Sebra Foods plans to buy the Lucky's Market at Hunters Creek, while Hitchcock's Markets will take over the Lucky's store in St. Petersburg.

Lucky's previously signed purchase agreements with other grocery store chains, including ALDI (which will take over six stores) and Publix (which will take over five).

In January, Lucky's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced it would be closing its Florida stores.

The news came a month after Kroger announced it would be divesting its stake in the company.

Lucky's isn't the only specialty grocery store chain that's going out of business. North Carolina-based Earth Fare announced this week it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would be closing its stores nationwide.