Downtowns across the nation have seen their ups and downs in the past couple of decades. Some stores have shuttered, while others have weathered the storm.

No one knows that better New York Styles owner Enrique Munoz. His barbershop has sat on Main Street in Johnson City for 21 years.

"It was at one point where Miss Baxter and I were the only two stores on the whole block, that's it. There was nothing else. Everybody left," said Munoz.

But Munoz and 13 other businesses finally saw some light, when they were awarded $165,000 through the Greater Binghamton Fund two years ago. The REDC funding aimed to improve the look of Johnson City by renovating a number of mixed use buildings.

Avant-Garde Salon, which has been on Main Street for 17 years was also a recipient.

"There's so much traffic here all day, and I feel like if it was more ascetically pleasing, people would have a reason to stop and support businesses here," said Avant-Garde Owner Maureen Hause.

But now two years later, the buildings look the same. According to Empire State Development, the project must first be funded by the owners, and then a reimbursement can come later. But some feel they're still being left with unanswered questions in the process.

Owners are hesitant to begin work on their own until some sort of agreement can be put in place.

"People's projects would at least be able to be started. That hasn't happened. I feel like every request has been met with no response of a very vague response," said Hause.

The total cost of the project is $240,000.Since the awards have been announced, the next stage must go through Empire State Development.

"Sometimes people wish things can happen overnight, instantaneously, but when you're working with tax payer dollars, you want to make sure you dot all of your I's and cross all of your T's, and that makes it a slower process, but in the end, everybody wins," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

In the meantime, business owners don't have any plans on leaving, but would like to see the process sped up.

"We continue to persevere and keep our businesses going, regardless of everybody else leaving, we stood, and we're still standing, and now we're just waiting for this project to unfold," said Munoz.

Governor Cuomo first announced the $20 Million Greater Binghamton Fund in 2017.