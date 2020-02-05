ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s heating up in one St. Pete glass shop, where patrons are melting down all sorts of colors to create some breathtaking designs.

Here are five things you should know about Zen Glass Studio before you visit:

1. Zen Glass Studio was founded in 2002 as a space for local artists to craft glass work and hone their skills at glass blowing, but as of today it’s expanded. They now offer classes to beginners and experienced glass blowers.

2. They offer either 1-hour or 2-hour classes depending on how many items you'd like to create. Projects range from jewelry, to wine cork stoppers, and wine glass sets.

3. They recommend the activity for families, groups, or team building. They also have an onsite gallery where you can check out local artists work.

4. The Studio is open six days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. They ask that you please call ahead to schedule a class.

For more information, head to their website

