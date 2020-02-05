ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in the line of duty on Interstate 95, deputies say.

Trooper shot, killed in incident at Interstate 95 rest stop

Interstate shut down in both directions in Martin County

It's unclear at this time whether anyone taken into custody

Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed in a shooting incident along the interstate in Martin County, officials with that Sheriff's Office said.

The Associated Press says the shooting happened at a rest stop near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

Interstate 95 is shut down in both directions in that area and was expected to be for some time during the investigation. No further information has been released, and it's unclear whether anyone has been arrested.

Bullock was assigned to Troop L in the Fort Pierce area and had been with FHP for 19 years, the agency said. He was also an Air Force veteran.

"Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work," Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said in a released statement. "Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers."

Last year, a trooper was killed in Orlando in a crash on State Road 408.

This is a breaking-news story and will be updated.