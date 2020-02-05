ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump has long touted how well the economy has been doing during his time in office, and that didn't change during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

But how has the economy performed here in Central Florida these past three years?

According to UCF Institute for Economic Forecasting Director Sean Snaith, the unemployment rate in Florida is lower than the already low national average, and prospects are bright if you're looking to enter the workforce.

Nadesha Phipps is a Stetson University junior who wanted to get a jump start on career experience before stepping foot on campus. That's why she completed the Apopka Youth Works program through CareerSource Central Florida .

"They allowed us to learn different workplace skills. They taught us how to thrive and be successful," Phipps said.

It's a program that helped her make connections and jump into the Central Florida job market — one that Snaith says is the strongest it's been in decades.

"(There are) incredibly low rates of unemployment and a high number of open positions available," Snaith said.

Snaith said the Trump administration has taken a closer look at regulations on businesses, which has fueled business growth and hiring.

The national unemployment rate is 3.5% and in Florida, it's at 3%, Snaith said. He says that Central Florida has led the state in job creation, and the economy overall has also strengthened during Trump's presidency.

"There's been a lot of wealth created in retirement accounts and pension funds. The housing market is strong as well," Snaith said.

He says the U.S. is also in its longest period of continued economic growth in history: This is the 11th year in which we're starting to see faster rates of wage and salary growth.

Snaith predicts the economy will continue to do well for the rest of the year.