BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Teams nationwide are participating in the annual Student Astronaut Challenge , which is an aerospace-based competition sponsored by Florida State University.

The challenge is geared on getting the future generation ready for aerospace-related jobs. The three-day competition wraps up with the winners getting a medal and bragging rights.

Here’s what you should know about it:

1. What is the competition? Students compete in four different challenges: Aerospace Engineering Challenge, Space Science Design Challenge, Space Shuttle Flight Simulation Challenge, Space Shuttle Landing Simulation Challenge.

2. How much does it cost to participate? The registration fee for the final competition, held at the Kennedy Space Center , is $700 per team.

This covers participation in all four events, the three-day park pass for six students and two coaches, event parking, the awards dinner, and eight Astronaut Challenge team shirts.

3. How does it work? Student teams of five initially participate in a test-based runoff competition. The top 15 high school and the top 15 middle school teams then compete in a four-event final competition.

4. How is FSU helping? Florida State University Schools received a grant from the FSU Foundation to construct a new generation of our mobile space flight simulator. Its cockpit is modeled after the space shuttle.

5. Who is this year’s guest school? Every year the Student Astronaut Challenge invites one guest school to attend, and they do not have to take the test based runoff to participate. This year Tyee Middle School in Seattle was the guest school.