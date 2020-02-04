NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The city of New Port Richey is developing a marketing and branding strategy for its downtown, and it's asking for the public's help.

1. The Surveys: Community members can take an online survey to weigh-in on how they think the city is perceived: What spots they'd recommend to first-time visitors, and more.

"We're doing research, not only on how the community sees itself, but also where we are just demographically, our current demographics and economic data," said New Port Richey Economic Development Director Charles Rudd.

The city is also conducting a zip code survey with the help of downtown businesses. Workers ask customers what zip code they live in, which gives the city a better idea of where visitors are coming from and what areas present marketing opportunities.

. @CityofNewPortRi is developing a new marketing strategy, and officials want to hear from residents. This online survey is just the beginning. Upcoming focus groups will also help with branding and coming up with a logo for downtown. @BN9 #bn9pasco pic.twitter.com/SDx9LZ9yj1 — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) February 4, 2020

2. The Timing: Rudd said that coming up with a marketing strategy and logo for downtown has been part of the city's redevelopment plan for years. He said a recent update to the plan brought the idea to the surface once again. New Port Richey has seen a number of changes in the past few years, including the arrival of new businesses, improvements to Sims Park, and construction of The Central and Main Street Landing apartments.

Here are some things happening this year:

Construction is expected to begin on a new Keiser University campus at the corner of Main St. and US 19.

The city is scheduled to host Florida Main Street's state conference.

Renovations on the Hacienda Hotel are expected to wrap up.

"There's so much going on, we really want to talk about it and celebrate it. So, now's a great time for sort of a fresh, new look because if anyone had an idea of New Port Richey from years ago, they have a very different experience when they come downtown now," said Rudd.

He said the goal of the campaign will be to attract visitors, entrepreneurs, and investors to downtown.



3. The Reaction: Residents at this week's Tasty Tuesday event at the New Port Richey Public Library had some suggestions for features the city can highlight in its marketing.

"The easy waterfront access to park your boat, get off, and walk through the park, walk to get ice-cream, walk to the restaurants. I think that's fabulous," said Michelle Bell, who moved to the city three years ago.

4. The Next Steps: Rudd said focus groups are scheduled to be held with a consultant next week on a number of different topics, including the arts and history. That information will also be used to put together a marketing strategy, which is expected to be unveiled in April.

5. How to Take Part: Visit here to take the survey.