ORLANDO, Fla. – Patrick Spikes, the ex-Disney World employee accused of stealing costumes and other items from the parks and selling them online has taken a plea deal.

Spikes was sentenced to 10 years probation, 250 hours of community service on Tuesday, avoiding jail time. He was also ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution. Spikes' cousin, Blaytin Taunton, who is also accused in the thefts, sentenced to five years probation.

Spikes was arrested May 2019 and charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and burglary.

He and Taunton are accused of sneaking into backstage areas of Magic Kingdom between July 2018 and January 2019 and stealing thousands of dollars-worth of costumes and wigs from the Haunted Mansion attraction. Spikes is also accused of breaking into backstage areas of Epcot.

According to authorities, Spikes then sold the stolen items on eBay. Milwaukee Bucks player Robin Lopez, a known Disney fan, purchased clothing that belonged to the Buzzy animatronic from Spikes without knowing they had been stolen.

Lopez later returned the items to Disney once it was revealed they were stolen.

Spikes first gained attention when he ran the @BackDoorDisney Twitter account, using it to post pictures of backstage areas around Disney World.

Leaving the Orange County Courthouse on Tuesday Spikes told reporters, "I'm going to Disney World."

Both Spikes and his cousin are not allowed on Disney property.