ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sundial St. Pete is getting a new addition to the area. The creators behind St. Pete's Station House and the newly opened Hyde House in Tampa are developing a space exclusively for the Sundial.

The 8,300 square foot project will offer a dynamic mix of co-work and event space for innovation, entrepreneurship, collaboration, and community.

“When I developed Sundial, I envisioned it being a hub for the community. A place where people could come to meet one another, work, eat, shop and play,” said Sundial Owner Bill Edwards. “This new project will be just that - an epicenter for business professionals to come together to work and an environment perfect for all kinds of events. We have a great deal of exciting things planned for 2020. The welcoming of this project and the addition of the food hall from the visionaries behind Armature Works will make Sundial the most unique shopping center in Tampa Bay and one of the most visited places in downtown St. Petersburg.”

The new concept will take over the prime space on the second level next to Ruth's Chris Steak House.

The project is expected to be completed later this year. All of the Sundial shops and restaurants will remain open during construction.