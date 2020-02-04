OCALA, Fla. – An investigation is underway after human remains were unearthed this weekend in the backyard of a Marion County home, deputies said Tuesday.

Man's remains found in backyard

Deputies found the remains after receiving a tip

Investigation is "active and ongoing"

Acting on a tip, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Highlands community on Saturday. The remains of a man were unearthed in backyard.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

TThe Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Simpson of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352‐368‐3586. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352‐368‐STOP.