PUERTO RICO – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the southwest coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 9:45 a.m. ET about 13 miles south of Guanica.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Puerto Rico has been trying to recover from a series of earthquakes in recent weeks, including a 6.4 magnitude quake that struck in January that left one person dead and much of the island without power.

Today's earthquake is the 11th quake of at least that size in the past 30 days, according to the US Geological Survey.

Over the weekend, several earthquakes were reported in the Caribbean, with the first three happening within just minutes of each other.