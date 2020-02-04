TAMPA, Fla. — Starting in March, Duke Energy customers will see an increase of $5 on their monthly bills.

Duke Energy bills to go up $5 starting in March

Florida PSC approved storm restoration recovery surcharge

Power company recovering $171.3M in costs related to Dorian, TS Nestor

The Florida Public Service Commission approved the temporary increase as a storm restoration recovery surcharge to help Duke Energy recover costs related to 2019 Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor.

Duke Energy had reported costs of $171.3 million, including interest. A monthly residential 1,000 kilowatt-hour customer bill will increase $5.34 — effective March 2020 through February 2021.

“Florida utilities had to mobilize a significant workforce to prepare for possible storm damage and be positioned to restore power as quickly as possible following Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We will continue to scrutinize storm costs to minimize the impact on customer bills and ensure that Florida remains the leader in disaster preparation and post-storm restoration.”

The interim storm restoration recovery charge is subject to refund with interest pending PSC review of the utility’s actual restoration costs. The disposition of any over or under recovery, and interest, will be considered by the PSC at a later date.