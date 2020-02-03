ORLANDO – It’s a well-known tradition that the winning Super Bowl team goes to Disney World, but for the first time, a special guest is tagging along and he happens to be from the Lone Star State.

Austin 10-year-old attended Sunday’s game

Will be in the annual parade at Disney World

First time a Make-A-Wish child will be in the parade

A Make-A-Wish 10-year-old named Nathaniel, from Austin, Texas, will be at Disney World on Monday, accompanied by Kansas City quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

In addition to spending the day with Mahomes, Nathaniel will ride in the celebratory parade at the Magic Kingdom Park and will be seen by millions in a new Disney commercial that airs on television networks this week.

The 10-year-old also got to personally meet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as part of the trip.

#SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Bob Chapek, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Make-A-Wish CEO Richard Davis congratulate 10-year-old Nathaniel, who will accompany Mahomes to Walt Disney World today: https://t.co/K1wvJsas10 pic.twitter.com/Mb0bccbA7B — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 3, 2020

Nineteen children including Nathaniel attended Sunday’s game through Make-A-Wish. In a blog post, Disney announced it is donating $1 million to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes’s performance.