TAMPA, Fla. — Just picture it.

Tampa Bay hosting Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021

Bay area has more hotels, venues and entertainment options since last hosting big game in 2009

SUPER RALLY: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge

Exactly one year from now, Raymond James Stadium will be packed — front and center on the world stage for Super Bowl LV.

It's now been more than a decade since Tampa Bay hosted the big game. So, what's going to be different?

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spent time in Miami this weekend to get some ideas. The mayor looked at best practices in terms of security, fan experiences, and transportation.

Think about it - so much has changed since 2009.

Many events were centered around the stadium when the Bay area last hosted the game.



Now, Tampa not only have an entirely redeveloped downtown, but the mayor says the super bowl committee is looking at how to incorporate the entire Tampa Bay area.

While the big game was going on last night, she was looking at best practices to keep visitors safe next year.

“You know, anybody that had ideas of causing any issues at the super bowl may be trying different things,” Castor said. “And then you look at some of the technological advances in law enforcement and ways that we can make our security process more efficient.”

The mayor didn't go into specifics as to what, exactly, we'll see next year.

But based on the amount of planning that has already taken place, the Bay area will be in for a treat. ​