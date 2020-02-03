MIAMI -- President Trump is taking some heat Monday morning after congratulating the state of Kansas for Sunday night's Super Bowl victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious over the San Francisco 49ers in a stunning comeback, winning 31-20.

The president tweeted out "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represent the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Out Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

Techincally, the Chiefs home state is Missouri. Although the stadium is right near the state line.

The president promptly deleted the tweet, and sent out another one correctly identifying the Chief's home state.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020