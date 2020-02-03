ORLANDO, Fla. — One year after the death of a Transportation Security Administration employee at Orlando International Airport, employees are still waiting to see significant change.

Robert Henry took his life by jumping off a hotel balcony on February 2, 2019. Before he jumped, Henry wrote a suicide letter to select individuals expressing how he was allegedly being targeted by management at Orlando International Airport.

According to one of his former AFGE Union presidents, he says he documented bullying and retaliation towards Henry for years.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto says he has also seen enough proof to know something was not right.

Pablo Alvarado Jr. worked for the TSA for about 13 years. He served as the union president from 2009 to 2015. It was during his first year as acting AFGE president that Henry transferred to Orlando International Airport from the Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport.

"Robert Henry was an average TSO in my opinion," Alvarado said. "He was a good worker, he was a quiet guy, he kept to himself and a lot of people didn't understand him."

Around 2011, Alvarado, as his union's president, started to notice a pattern when it came to Henry.

"He was written up for using his phone while on duty, he was written up for tardiness, he was written up for taking too much time off for medical appointments, and he was written up for unkept hygiene and physical appearance," Alvarado said.

All violations that Alvarado felt were minor and saw others get written up for without the same consequences as Henry.

"The average person it would have just been a slap on the wrist," Alvarado recalls. "For him, it was trying to threaten him with getting rid of him or without any cause."

In a sit down interview with Soto, even he raised an eyebrow when it came to TSA's investigation that found no proof of bullying or retaliation towards Henry.

"Obviously I disagree with it, it was one of several factors," Soto explained to Spectrum News 13.

As did Felicita Alicea, who witnessed Henry jump.

"Everybody was pissed with the outcome," Alicea said. "Some of us wasn't really surprised because we all had said that was going to be the finding."

However, it is what they did say without documenting it on paper that makes Soto believe they were aware of problems happening at the Orlando airport.

"Even though they said there are no issues in regards to bullying, we did see a change in the leadership here at the TSA in Orlando," Soto explains. "That does show that they were responding even if they put out this report that they were really overlooked some of the issues that were happening there."

That leadership change; TSA replaced its Federal Security Director Jerry Henderson with an interim FSD. When asked about it, TSA chose not to comment or respond to News 13's requests for an interview.

When asked if then-director Henderson was aware of the culture of bullying and retaliation at MCO, Alvarado said, "Yes."

"My nickname for Jerry Henderson was "the ostrich," because he would stick his head in the ground and leave his rear end sticking out," Alvarado said. "I always warned him about that and it would bite him."

Currently, Orlando International Airport does not have a full time federal security director. Pete Garcia has been filling in on an interim basis since April of last year as TSA continues its search for a new, full-time director.

In a recent survey conducted by BestPlacesToWork.org, which ranks the top places to work in the federal government, out of 420 branches and offices to work, TSA finished 2019 ranked 398th.