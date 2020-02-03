Lake Shore Hospital's emergency room is now permanently closed.
Despite ongoing concern in the community, the ER closed down Sunday.
Brooks TLC Health System said the closure is due to a lack of available medical coverage.
An ambulance will now be on standby at Lake Shore to rush patients to the ER at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk.
Brooks TLC originally wanted to shut the whole hospital down, but the state Office of Mental Health says there wasn't a satisfactory plan in place to transition psychiatric patients.
The facility holds one-third of the total in-patient psychiatric beds in Chautauqua County.
Community members protested the decision Friday outside Lake Shore Hospital. They've been vocally upset about the closing since it was announced.