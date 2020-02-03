BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time ever, half a million dollars was up for grabs in Brevard County for arts and cultural groups.

$50,000 grant coming from tourism development tax

Six percent of money raised from 5% tourism tax

Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis says the $50,000 grant is hoping to promote the arts.

Although 42 organizations applied for the grant, 36 got an estimate of $16,000 to promote the county as a cultural destination.

Here are five other facts you should know about the funding:

1. What funds the grant? Six percent of all money raised from the 5 percent tourism development tax on hotel rooms and short-term rentals funded the grant.

2. How were the applications reviewed? The applications were reviewed by all nine members of the Tourist Development Council's Cultural Committee and were scored on a 0 to 100 scale.

3. Who qualified? Applicants that reach a 75-point score or better qualified for the funding.

4. Example? Space Coast Symphony Orchestra received 89.57 points, requested $25,000 requested, and received $16,007.

5. Any requirements? Recipients must promote Brevard County as a cultural destination. ​