PALM BAY, Fla. — Police still don't know who torched a Palm Bay playground last July.

Fire set to Goode Park playground on July 18, 2019

Arson caused $75,000 worth of damage

City of Palm Bay has since built new playground

In the early morning hours of July 18, someone set fire to the Goode Park playground, resulting in $75,000 worth of damage.

Instead of replacing that park, the city decided to build a new one a couple blocks away.

"It's a great spot for kids to run off some energy," Todd Sheppard told Spectrum News 13 as he played with his 5-year-old son Jared. "We think it's great they put up a new playground."

Meanwhile, the city of Palm Bay removed four other playgrounds after inspections showed they were outdated and too old. It's still unclear if they will be rebuilt.​

The playground arson is still an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Bay Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.