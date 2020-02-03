PALM BAY, Fla. — Police still don't know who torched a Palm Bay playground last July.

  • Fire set to Goode Park playground on July 18, 2019
  • Arson caused $75,000 worth of damage
  • City of Palm Bay has since built new playground
In the early morning hours of July 18, someone set fire to the Goode Park playground, resulting in $75,000 worth of damage.

Instead of replacing that park, the city decided to build a new one a couple blocks away.

"It's a great spot for kids to run off some energy," Todd Sheppard told Spectrum News 13 as he played with his 5-year-old son Jared. "We think it's great they put up a new playground."

Meanwhile, the city of Palm Bay removed four other playgrounds after inspections showed they were outdated and too old. It's still unclear if they will be rebuilt.​

The playground arson is still an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Bay Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.