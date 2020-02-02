VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for an Orlando man accused of kidnapping a woman in Deltona.

Joshua A. Miranda Rivera, 33, went to his ex-girlfriend's house at 1:30 a.m. and choked her, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman told deputies Rivera was armed with an AK-47 and forced her to leave with him.

Rivera forced to the woman to drive, deputies said. At some point, the woman got out of the vehicle and tried to walk home. Rivera chased her and forced her back into the driver's seat and sat on her lap as she drove toward Seminole County, according to deputies.

The woman escaped from the vehicle again and hid in the area of State Road 415 before running to a nearby house for help, according to deputies.

Rivera fled the scene in the vehicle and took the woman's cell phone with him, deputies said.

The woman told deputies Rivera was angry over text messages on her phone and threatened to shoot her and the person she had been texting.

Anyone with information that could help deputies find Rivera is asked to call 911.