NATIONWIDE – Royal Caribbean is putting strict measures in place amid concerns about the coronavirus epidemic plaguing China.

The cruise line says it's preventing anyone who has been to mainland China or Hong Kong in the last 14 days from boarding any of its ships.

"We regret to have to do this, but due to recent increase of coronavirus cases around the world, this precaution will help avoid the spread of the virus," Royal Caribbean said in a notice. "We take this very seriously and have a responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment onboard our ships, as well as in the ports we visit.

Royal Caribbean is also requiring certain passengers to under an additional health screening at cruise terminals, including those who have been in contact with others who have traveled through China or Hong Kong in the last 15 days, anyone who holds a Chinese or Hong Kong passport, and anyone who feels unwell or demonstrates flu-like symptoms.

The coronavirus has infected at least 14,000 people and killed more than 300.