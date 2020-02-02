ORLANDO, Fla. – Five earthquakes were reported in the Caribbean, with three happening within minutes of each other on Saturday.

The first quake happened at 7:03 p.m. between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The United States Geological Survey said the 4.2 magnitude quake was 44 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

The second earthquake happened in the same area at 7:11 p.m. That quake registered at 4.5 magnitude. And the third quake, also a 4.5 magnitude, happened at 7: 26 p.m.

The other two happened at 8:42 p.m. and 8:44 p.m., respectively. The last quake was just west of Ponce, which has been hit hard with earthquakes in recent weeks.

Saturday's series of quakes is the latest that have happened in the Caribbean recently, including a 7.7 magnitude quake that struck just off the coast of Jamaica. It was felt as far away as Miami.