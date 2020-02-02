ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — They way you get onto I-4 is about to change — again.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the westbound ramp onto I-4 from Colonial Drive starting Sunday at 10 p.m. It will be closed for six months while construction is going on.

Drivers will now continue south on Hughey Avenue and pick up I-4 from the South Street entrance ramp instead.

This change is frustrating for a lot of commuters and for people like Rich Olsen who works in the federal building right along the detour route.

"They're going to be routing traffic, it's going to come right down Hughey. And our parking garage entrance and exit is right there off Hughey. So with added traffic, it's going to be a nightmare as it often is with Magic games, but it's going to be for six months. So it's going to be a pain," he said.

Olsen says with the overnight or temporary closures, you can make due, but the long-term closure will be a lot more frustrating.

To make room for the extra traffic, they'll be adding a third lane southbound on Hughey between Colonial and South Street.

FDOT said this closure is necessary to build the new permanent westbound lanes of I-4 through Orlando.