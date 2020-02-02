PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Port Orange community is holding out hope that Laurel Rogers will return home.

Family holds vigil for Laurel Rogers every year

Laurel disappeared February 1, 2010

Her family is hoping she returns home safe

Saturday marks 10 years since the sister, daughter and aunt was last seen.

The Rogers family holds a vigil for Laurel every year. It's a show of support and love to show Laurel they're still looking for her and hope she returns home safe.

"10 years this is harder than any year I've had yet," Laurel's mother Lauretta Rogers said.

For Laurel Rogers' family, time has not made the search for her any easier.

Every year Laurel's family, friends and the community come together to share stories, her photos and share a prayer.

On February 1, 2010, Laurel went out to dinner with friends, returned to her mother's Port Orange home and then went out again, never to be seen again.

Her mother Lauretta remembers what Laurel last said to her: "I love you. And never got to come back home."

Saturday night, 38 candles were lit to represent the age she would now be.

"It's still an open case, that's a good thing. There's always new technology to help them with what they're looking into," Rogers said.

Laurel's sister Leah Pennington describes her as loving and giving.

The Rogers family is holding onto their faith, hoping they'll be able to see Laurel again while never ending their search.

"With my faith, I never go negative of anything bad happening to her. There's someone that knows something," Rogers said.

There is a $30,000 reward for anyone who can help lead police to Laurel Rogers.

If you have any information about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Port Orange Police Department.