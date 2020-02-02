BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As people enjoy Sunday service at Unitarian Universalist Church of God, they're also learning that people are more alike than different.

Church opens dialogue about racism, civil rights movement

Open conversation aimed at learning about the past

Black History Month is observed every February

Levi Draheim, 12, says he's dealing with something no child should have to: that racism is very much alive.

“A lot of people think racism doesn't exist anymore and that it's not a problem, but it is," Levi said. "Just recently, I was at a friend's house, and their neighbor called me some derogatory names."

The church is opening its doors to have a dialogue with the community about the meaning of Black History Month.

James Kilby has a call to action for the community as a way to truly understand the meaning behind why the month is commemorated.

"if you don't know the history, you need to see it through another lens, be able to look at history," Kilby said. "No. 2 is to reach out to those that aren't like you."

Kilby says in order for history not to repeat itself, more people need to learn what happened in the past and what can be done now and in the future to eliminate people judging others by the color of their skin.

“We have to acknowledged the past, acknowledge the present, and work together to create a future,” he said.

Levi says although these conversations are tough, they need to happen.

“Action needs to be taken, and people need to embrace that, but it could be uncomfortable for people that haven't had to deal with this,” he said.