Ryan Beck has had a longtime goal of hiking the Appalachian Trail. This month, he sets out to accomplish that. He’ll leave February 29 for the journey.

He was inspired by his grandfather Bill Beck, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 20 years ago. Beck works out with him on a weekly basis to help with his mobility. He also teaches Rock Steady Boxing classes at Suncoast Fitness and other gyms in the bay area to help people with Parkinson’s. Classes are offered in St. Petersburg, Largo, Tampa and Palm Harbor.

Throughout Beck’s journey, he plans to meet with people in different cities who have the disease. He wants to inspire them to exercise.

“They’re going to take time out of their day and they’re going to come meet me and they’re going to make fitness a priority and a part of their life. It’s happiness in a way words can’t even describe. It’s just amazing,” Beck said.

Beck is excited for the challenge ahead. He’s been walking 16 miles a day to train. The entire trip is nearly 2,200 miles and he’ll pass through 14 states.

“Every time I want to quit I’m going to think, 'well Bill Beck never did. He can’t quit, so how could I?'” Beck said.

Beck will be posting throughout his journey on social media. You can follow him on Facebook or on Instagram.