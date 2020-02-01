APOPKA, Fla. — A third arrest has been made in the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot to death on Old Apopka Road just over a month ago.

Tyquarius Smith, 19, charged in fatal shooting of Ahmad Davis, 19

KeyShawn Epps, Markese Mosely-McNeil also charged in death

Two more fatal shootings occurred days after Davis' death

Tyquarius Smith, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Ahmad Alonzo Davis. Smith is the third person arrested in the fatal shooting on December 30.

KeyShawn Epps, 19, and Markese Mosely-McNeil, 21, were arrested in the shooting earlier this month. They were charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

Davis' death was the first in a string of homicides in South Apopka.

Two days after Davis was shot and killed, authorities say Altonio Dunston was found shot to death inside a home on Ella J. Gilmore Street. Three days later, on January 4, Maurice Bridges was found fatally shot at the same home.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say these were all targeted crimes and not random.

"We know there are some issues and we want to try to, head them off," said Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson.

Nelson says the city is working on some long-term solutions, like connecting people with each other and to law enforcement.

Orange County deputies, which share jurisdiction of South Apopka with the city, say they are stepping up their presence. Deputies are even riding through neighborhoods on mounted horse patrol, talking with residents.

Meanwhile, the three homicides are still under investigation.