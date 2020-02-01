SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the first program of its kind in the nation — the Seminole County Virtual School now has a hospitality and Tourism Management Program for high school students.

Here are five things you should know about the program:

1. Concept: The idea is to give 9th through 12th graders a head start for college to learn the basics of the industry with professionals helping to design the courses.

2. Opportunity: With tourism generating billions of dollars a year for Florida, tourism experts said there is plenty of opportunity for students.

3. Setting an Example: Other counties are paying close attention to the virtual 4-year program. Several have expressed interest in starting something similar for their students.

4. Registration: Currently, The Seminole County Virtual School is registering for its Hospitality and Tourism Management program.

5. The next course begins in August.