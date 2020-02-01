CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It’s a moment many longtime customers have been waiting for.

Brooks' Sandwich House reopens roughly two months after Scott Brooks was killed

The restaurant will now open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. so employees don't have to open in the dark

Hundreds of people attended the reopening on Saturday

"I have been eating here for about 30 years now," Robert Houze said.

Houze says he was planning to come to the sandwich shop on December 9th, but then the heard the news of Scott Brooks' death. Police say Brooks was killed while opening the restaurant.

"It stopped me then, but it really was sad," Houze said. "Scott and David are the two best people you ever want to meet. They were friendly and always treated you with nice service."

It’s that kind-hearted attitude and welcoming presence that drew customers near and far. Antonio Diaz was the first person in line Saturday. He arrived at 6 a.m., which was four hours before the restaurant opened.

"I wanted to support the family," Diaz said. "I live in NoDa, so I want to let them know that we got their back."

Scott’s brother, David, was blown away by the hundreds of people who showed up.

Brooks' Sandwich shop has officially re-opened after closing down due to Scott Brooks' death. Tonight @SpecNewsCLT I talk with Scott's brother, David, and others out there today. pic.twitter.com/Bl7EWP3efC — Kari Beal (@KariBealTV) February 1, 2020

"This is the crowd, this is absolutely wonderful," David Brooks said. "I appreciate everyone coming out. I hate the circumstances, but I love the purpose."

It was tough for some, knowing Scott will never be at the restaurant in person again.

"When you walk through the door, Scott is not in there so it’s not the same internally, but the family oriented part of it is still the same, it’s all family," longtime customer, Michael Anderson said.

A family mindset is what makes this restaurant feel like home, but the people who come out everyday make it a community.

"It is just fabulous that people come out on an occasion like this, and fellowship and get something good to eat," David Brooks said. "You know who good friends are and you make more. That is what this is all about."

The sandwich shop is known for their burgers, fries and chili.

"As long as they stay open I will be coming," Houze said.

The sandwich shop will now open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. This is so no employees have to open the store in the dark.

No arrests have been made in the killing of Scott Brooks. Charlotte Police are offering a reward of $20,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.