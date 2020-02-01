PLANT CITY, Fla. — The co-creator of the 1999 hit movie, The Blair Witch Project, Dan Myrick, spent the past week in the Plant City area filming a new horror anthology called Black Veil.

Co-creator of Blair Witch Project filming anthology 'Black Veil'

"I've been in L.A. for a couple of decades but I always wanted to bring some production back to Florida,” Myrick said. "The Black Veil anthology overall kind of dabbles in southern gothic mythology.”

The Hollywood director grew up in Sarasota and went to school at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

"I co-wrote, co-directed Blair Witch and did a lot of the production right in Orlando,” Myrick said. “We shot in Maryland but did a lot of production in Orlando as well.”

Producer Doug Fox said the Plant City area has the creepy southern gothic vibe that they were looking for, with old rustic homes and Spanish moss dripping from trees.

"Plant City is really, really, great for filming,” he said. “The town has welcomed us in."

Sally Kirkland and Abby Eiland are the lead actors in Black Veil. Kirkland has appeared in 250 movies and said Myrick offered her the role through a Facebook message.

“He wrote and he said, 'Hey, there's this role, Sally. It's short but it's very powerful. Would you be interested in coming to Florida to do it?'" Myrick recalled. “So, that's sort of how I'm here."

Eiland said she has been enjoying her time in the Bay Area and even checked out Gasparilla for the first time.

"I got to see a little bit of Gasparilla when I got in, which was fantastic. I didn't even know that was a thing,” she said. "Everybody has been very supportive and really, really kind. It's been great shooting here."

The Black Veil is a six episode web series. The first episode is called "Camera Obscure."

"This basically revolves around sort of this haunted camera and it sort of like takes pictures of traumatic events of your childhood and this woman comes across it and discovers it,” said Myrick. “So, she's now on this quest to find out what it's all about."

Myrick said it takes about five days to shoot one episode, which will be about 15 minutes long. The director said they’ll return to Florida to shoot the other five episodes later this year.

"Atlanta shouldn't get all of the business,” he said. “We should get some here for ourselves."

Fox said he was impressed with the local production crew they hired.

"We're like 95 percent local crew,” he said. “Coming from L.A., this is my first shoot here, you wonder how good? The crew here is awesome.”