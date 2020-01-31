CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE BASE — SpaceX is asking people to keep an eye out for any debris from its recent launch abort test .

SpaceX expected some of rocket debris to potentially wash ashore

Space X has a debris recovery hotline at 1-866-623-0234

The test was a key milestone for the commercial company safely sending NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station.​​

During the January test, the un-crewed Dragon capsule launched away from the Falcon 9 rocket, which was about to intentionally break apart and explode.

Minutes later, the first drogue chutes deployed, slowing the capsule's descent.

It set the table for four more parachutes to deploy, guiding the Dragon to a safe ocean landing.

But now, a social media post shows the drogue chutes and a piece of the capsule was found by someone.

“I know Space X would like those materials back so that can help them insure crew safety for manned spaceflight,” said Kimberly Prosser, Brevard County Emergency Management Director.

They ask that the debris not be handled for safety reasons.

Spectrum News’ legal team tells us due to maritime law, anything that washes up is fair game to keep.