Newburgh Police Chief Doug Solomon told Spectrum News on Thursday he is trying to "mop everything up," referring to the cascading fallout from the layoffs of 15 officers in the 2020 budget.

"This month has been extremely hectic," Chief Solomon told Spectrum News during an interview in his office. "Before all this happened, we were firing on all pistons so to speak. Morale was good. We were certainly moving in the right direction. We were really starting to build something here."

Ever since the layoffs, city administrators have fought to free up other funds to be able to hire back some of those 15 officers, who were let go to help the city avoid bankruptcy. Solomon said that process has been frustrating, since some laid-off officers who were planning to make the city their lifelong homes are no longer available to rehire.

"There's a group of officers who have gotten laid off who had no intentions of looking elsewhere," Solomon said. "They were prepared to spend their entire careers here. They moved on to other departments unfortunately. That's what we've been faced with."

His frustrations do not end there. Solomon noted several officers who were not directly affected by the layoffs are trying to make their exits.

"The layoffs, in general, have seriously affected some of the trust in some of these young officers in the city of [regarding] job security," Solomon said.

Solomon explained how he is moving some detectives to the patrol division — which means less manpower would be available to handle investigations.

He is also trying to figure out how to keep alive the department's community policing program and youth cadet program.

"For me, it doesn't make sense," said Damaris Avila, an employee at New Look Beauty Salon on Broadway, to Spectrum News on Friday after learning of the staffing issues.

Avila and the salon's owner, Adriana Rodriguez, said for as much as they pay in city taxes, they would like the chief to keep community programs running to improve the reputation of their neighborhood.

Rodriguez told Spectrum News the salon does not currently seem to be losing business because most of their customers are devout regulars, but it has certainly become difficult to grow the business.

"Definitely, adding to the security would improve our business because the people who don't know Newburgh — because they live outside of [the city] — get scared of coming into the city," Rodriguez said in Spanish during a break at the salon. "I think, first of all, they would have to guarantee more security to people in Newburgh."

Solomon said he cannot make any guarantees about community programs or patrols "until the dust settles" and his staffing numbers stabilize. He looked down and sighed when he discussed the possibility the department would have to shrink or cease some community programs — such as the youth cadet program.

"I said, 'I'd like to know from you guys what this program has meant to you,'" Solomon recalled from a recent meeting with members of the cadet program. "A teenage girl raised her hand and said, 'This program saved me.' That was a very powerful statement to hear... Things in her life weren't going right and being part of this police department cadet program changed her life. Things like that have gone unnoticed by a lot of people here. This is kind of upsetting."