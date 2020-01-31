KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Hispanic population has nearly doubled in the last two decades within Osceola County, and with this growth, more businesses are catering to the demographic. Here's why:

1. Osceola County is home to 370,000 people and 55.3 percent are Hispanic.

2. According to Pew Research, Osceola County saw the largest percentage point increase in Hispanic residents across the country , rising from 29 percent to 55 percent between 2000 and 2018.

3. Businesses like El Cilantrillo (a Puerto Rican restaurant) are catering to the community’s demographics.

4. El Cilantrillo is a family-run business. The owner says he’s opened a second location due to the demand.

Original location: 3628 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741

The new location: 2500 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822

The official opening for the new restaurant is on February 4 at 10:30 a.m.

5. The only other county in Florida with a larger Hispanic demographic is Miami-Dade County at 69.1 percent.