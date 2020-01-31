MELBOURNE, Fla. — For one Melbourne company, this time of year is always some type of “toss up.”

Highland Mint once again created the gold coin that will be used at the beginning of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The referee will flip the coin to see which team gets the ball first-down in Miami.

Another coin numbered '0' is minted in case of an overtime situation.

It's the 27th year the company made the coin for the big game.

“Who would have thought the game doesn't start without us? (It) doesn't start without little old Melbourne making the coin,” said Vince Bohbot, Highland Mint Executive Vice President.

Limited edition coins are sold to the public for $99.99.

Highland Mint owners say basking in the big game's spotlight keeps the 150 employees busy year-round with other pro sports licensing.

In Super Bowl history, “tails” has come up 28 times, and “heads” 25 times.