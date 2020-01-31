CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's announced Friday they plan to hire more than 900 associates across their stores in the Charlotte area.

Lowe's will hire more than 900 associates in the Charlotte area this spring

Will host a walk-in hiring event at their Charlotte stores on Wednesday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can apply for all open positions, and may receive on-the-spot offers

The company will host a walk-in hiring event at all of their Charlotte area stores on Wednesday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates will be able to apply for any available position and may receive on-the-spot offers during the open interview process.

Lowe’s says they are looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, including lawn and garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates, merchandise service associates, stockers and loaders.

According to a release from the company, "All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly bonus program and benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount. Last year, approximately 50 percent of seasonal hires transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions.

"Lowe’s full-time and part-time associates can take advantage of comprehensive health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time. Lowe’s also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC."

The hiring event is part of Lowe's' plan to hire more than 53,000 associates nationwide this spring.

For more information, and to find a store nearest you, click here.