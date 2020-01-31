An early childhood education and childcare center with more than a dozen locations across Western New York has new ownership.

EduKids announced Friday it has been acquired by Busy Bees, an international childcare provider with locations in the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

In a letter to parents, Nancy Ware, EduKids founder and president, says she completed an exhaustive search for the perfect partner to carry on the EduKids legacy.

Locally, centers will keep the EduKids name, and Busy Bees says it has no plans to make any changes to EduKids' 450 teachers and aides.

EduKids has been in operation in the Buffalo area for more than 30 years.

It serves around 2,000 families at 15 locations.