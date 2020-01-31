ORLANDO, Fla. — As concern over the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus spreads, two airlines are taking the extraordinary step of suspending all travel to and from China.

Delta Airlines and American Airlines announced the suspensions on Friday.

Delta says the last flight from the U.S. to China will leave on Monday, and the last return flight from China to the U.S. will leave February 5, to give customers looking to leave the country time to do so.

The suspension will start February 6 and continue through April.

Information on changing flights or getting a refund is available on the Delta website.

American Airlines, meanwhile, says it will suspend its operations beginning this Friday, January 31, and that suspension will run through March 27. The airline says representatives will be contacting customers directly about the change.

Air France, British Airways and Scandanavian Airlines have already suspended services to China.

Other airlines meanwhile are still flying but have pulled back on service to and from China, including United Airlines.

China has reported more than 7,800 cases of the coronavirus, with 170 deaths. There are 82 additional cases in 18 countries, including confirmed cases in four U.S. states.

The World Health Organization declared a global emergency because of the outbreak Thursday, and the State Dept. also issued an advisory recommending no non-essential travel to China.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.