PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officers fired upon a black SUV that breached two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's South Florida residence, Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said Friday.

SUV under pursuit breaches 2 checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago

Officers open fire on SUV, which fled but was later located

Trump was expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later Friday

RELATED: Dishonored Marine Arrested Lied to Bypass Trump Security Latest Chinese Mar-a-Lago Intruder Appears at 1st Court Hearing



Trump was expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later Friday.

The black SUV was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers just before noon when it entered Mar-a-Lago property and breached the two security checkpoints as it sped toward the main entrance, officials said.

That's when officers shot at it. The vehicle fled with troopers and a Sheriff's Office helicopter in pursuit.

UPDATE: Black SUV was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers just before noon when it entered Mar-a-Lago property and breached the two security checkpoints as it sped toward the main entrance, officials said. That's when officers shot at it. https://t.co/A8riCbyIGz pic.twitter.com/RN9q6Jkust — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) January 31, 2020

Investigators believe the vehicle approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed and did not appear to brake in any way, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the investigation. The checkpoint, a series of concrete barriers and armed officers, is blocks away from the actual resort.

The SUV was found, and two people were taken into custody.

It's unclear at this point which agencies' officers shot at the SUV.

The incident is the latest in a string of incidents involving presidential security breaches in South Florida . Earlier this month, a dishonorably discharged Marine posed as a member of a security detail for Marine One , the helicopter used by the president, and got past an initial checkpoint. He's charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Last year, at least two Chinese nationals were able to get onto Mar-a-Lago property. In September 2019, a Shanghai businesswoman was found guilty of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents. Then, in December, another woman was charged with loitering after being accused of trying to take pictures at a service gate. Finally, in November 2018, a University of Wisconsin student was arrested after mingling with guests at the club.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.