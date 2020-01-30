ORLANDO, Fla. — A worker died Wednesday night after a piece of equipment fell from a truck and landed on him in an industrial area of south Orange County.

The accident happened in the 300 block of Sunport Lane, which is right off Sand Lake Road and adjacent to State Road 528, just before 6 p.m. A specific location was not immediately available.

A spokesperson with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said workers were moving a piece of equipment when it fell on the male worker.

Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said first responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim. The man suffered extensive head wounds.

He was taken to Orlando Health, where he died.

Jachles said the truck may have been connected to a turbine engine company.

No further information has been released. Spectrum News 13 will provide the latest details once they become available.