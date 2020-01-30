ORLANDO, Fla. – MegoCon Orlando will have a Star Trek reunion of sorts this April.

William Shatner, George Takei coming to MegaCon

They join lineup that include Weird Al, Christina Ricci and Brendan Fraser

MegaCon Orlando takes place April 16-19

William Shatner (Captain Kirk) and George Takei (Hikaru Sulu) are both set to appear at the convention.

And they won’t be the only Star Trek alumni at the convention. LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation is also slated to appear.

They join a lineup that includes Weird Al Yankovic, Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Christina Ricci, John Leguizamo, Brendan Fraser and Joonas Suotamo (Chewie in Star Wars).

There will also be few other TV show reunions at the convention.

The Saved by the Bell cast—Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley—will be there. And The Office cast members Oscar Nunez, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Leslie David Baker and Creed Bratton are on the lineup.

MegaCon Orlando takes place at the Orange County Convention Center from April 16 through April 19.