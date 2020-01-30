ORLANDO, Fla. — We should learn today whether SunRail's governing board will officially drop plans for a SunRail station in DeLand.

Volusia County says DeLand SunRail station is too expensive

Leaves $34 million in federal money on the table

Central Florida Rail Commission considering what to do with the money

PREVIOUS STORY: Volusia Cuts $19M for DeBary-to-Deland SunRail Link

Last August, Volusia County's council announced it would not fund its part of the project, saying the cost was too much for the return on investment.

County Council Chairman Ed Kelley says only 200 people would likely ride SunRail from DeLand.

“We don’t have the $20 million or $19 million," said Kelley. "We would then have to borrow that, which goes on the backs of Volusia County taxpayers, which would have to come from the property taxes.”

It's believed the cost of the DeLand SunRail station, which was originally around $80 million when the station was first conceived years ago, would now be closer to $100 million.

Since the federal government would only be offering $34 million toward the project, the rest would have to come from the state and the county, and eventually the cost to maintain the station would fall to the county itself.

Instead, the county wants the Central Florida Rail Commission to sign off on a letter that asks the federal government to reallocate the $34 million planned to link DeLand to the rest of the SunRail line for other projects.

Kelley thinks the money should be used to connect Orlando International Airport to SunRail.

Kirt Pietsch, who lives in DeLand and drives down to DeBary to take SunRail to Altamonte Springs for contracting jobs, is disappointed.

“I think they’re nuttier than a fruitcake, I think it’s going to bring revenue to the county,” Pietsch said.

Volusia County would continue to maintain the DeBary SunRail station.

Information from reporter Jerry Hume was used in this story.