ORLANDO, Fla. — Several nonprofits teamed up to bring art therapy to Puerto Ricans impacted by the earthquakes.

1. The nonprofits plan to go to Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. It’s one of the cities most impacted. In Guayanilla, there will be tents filled with art supplies and clinical psychologists on stand by to help. The event is called Color Pa’ La Calma and it takes place Saturday, February 1. Good Bunny foundation (founded by musician Bad Bunny), Giving4Hope, Florida Consumer and Brincando El Charco are just some of the organizations working on this project.

2. Dr. Deborah Beidel, of UCF Restores , said people express their feelings in different ways. Sometimes it is hard to put those feelings into words and a different method of expression is helpful.

3. Art therapy, like music therapy or equine clinic therapy, allows people to use drawing, painting and other creative processes to get in touch with their emotions, express them and perhaps start to heal.

4. Beidel said she is not aware of any scientific data to indicate art therapy alone would successfully treat PTSD but it can help comfort those with trauma. Lilliana Pickens, one of the event organizers and co-host of Brincando El Charco, said it could possibly help those impacted at least forget about their trauma for a few hours.

5. Puerto Rico’s government announced 4,600 people remain in outdoor shelters in cities and towns along the south coast. It also reports its crisis center received more than 29,000 calls from people emotionally affected by the earthquakes.