ORLANDO, Fla. — OneBlood and a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting are thanking the region's top blood donors on this National Blood Donor Month.

Ron Howard, Larry Raver donated a combined 352 gallons of blood

Ron Howard holds the record in OneBlood's five-state region. He has donated 192 gallons of blood over several decades.

"We're put on Earth to help other people," Howard explained. "This is just what I do to help others."

Larry Raver has donated 160 gallons in his lifetime. "I don't have a lot of money but I've got blood, so I just keep giving the blood so I can give something to the community," he said.

Jeff XCentric, who survived the 2016 terror attack at the Pulse nightclub, thanked Raver and Howard at OneBlood's main campus in Orlando.

"Thank you so much," he said, hugging Howard.

"It's always good to hear that," Howard said. "It makes you think you're making a difference."

"You are making a difference," XCentric replied.

"I'm eternally grateful to OneBlood and to all those who helped save our lives," Xcentric told Spectrum News 13. "Only 7 percent of the population has my blood type, so for them to have that much in stock, was a miracle in itself and I'm very grateful for that."

XCentric was in a coma for several days after the shooting. He received more than 40 units of blood. Over the past three years, he has had 12 surgeries.

Now, he is calling on fellow Latinos, Hispanics and Native Americans to donate, because they are more likely to have his rare blood type: O-.

"We have a special blood type and a special ability and we should be out there sharing our power," he said.

OneBlood is always looking to diversify its blood supply and encourage people to donate on a regular basis, explained spokesperson Pat Michaels. Right now, there is a push for more African-Americans to donate, because they are more likely to be a match for sickle cell patients.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives.