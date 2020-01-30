PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Are you looking to buy a house in Pinellas County? Your options may be limited.

According to the Pinellas County Realtors Association, there are only around 2,500 homes available in Pinellas County.

Liane Jamason with Dwell Real Estate calls it an "extreme shortage" — and not just in Pinellas County, but in the entire Bay Area. She said there hasn't been a shortage like this in over a decade.

January is usually a slow month when it comes to selling home, but she said houses are flying off the market.

Jamason said a waterfront condo in St. Petersburg priced for $230,000 could sell in a matter of days.

She said usually people who move to the Bay Area don't leave, which is why they are holding on to their homes much longer. But with the higher demand right now for people trying to move here, now is a great opportunity for folks to sell their home at a great price.

"If you're a seller, you are going to get top dollar for your home," Jamason said.

She did note that while the market is hot right now, it is expected to slow down later this year.